The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
RUSSELL HAROLD SPURLOCK

RUSSELL HAROLD SPURLOCK, 62, of Barboursville, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. David Callicoat officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Russell was born June 24, 1956, in Huntington, a son of Harold B. and Linda Harless Spurlock of Huntington. Russell retired from Special Metals. Additional survivors include his wife, Candace A. Spurlock; one daughter, Tara Tomblin and husband Brian of South Point, Ohio; one son, Shaun Spurlock and wife Emily of Auburn, Ga.; one sister, Linda Beaty and husband Jim of Huntington; one brother, David Spurlock and wife Teresa of Milton; four grandchildren, Olivia and Madison Spurlock, and Gavin and Colton Tomblin; several nieces, nephews, cousins; sisters-in-law, Tammy Barnett, Cindy Fruda and husband Bob, and Kelly Nichols; and all of our great neighbors and friends, including a very special friend, Will Staker. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
