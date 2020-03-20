|
RUSSELL HAROLD STAPLETON, 87, of Taylorsville, formerly of Ashland, Ky., father of Timothy Wayne Stapleton of Taylorsville and Melissa Dawn Burgess of Indianapolis, Ind., died March 17 in Signature Health Care. He retired as a salesman for Economy Foods, Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. March 21 at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the graveside. To view the service as a livestream, please request friendship with Tim Stapleton on Facebook in advance, www.facebook.com/tim.stapleton.37. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Team Expansion, 4112 Old Routt Road, Louisville, KY 40299, or Mid-South Christian College, Memphis, Tenn. www.steenfuneral home.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020