RUSSELL HOWARD SHEPHERD, 74, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in North Wilkesboro, N.C., on July 13, 1945, to the late James Thomas Shepherd and Vena Lois Miller Shepherd. He had been a resident of Lawrence County, Ohio, for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cooke Shepherd, whom he married October 12, 1985. Russell was a 1963 graduate of Symmes Valley High School, a retired maintenance supervisor for Ashland Chemical, and an electrician for the Ironton Malleable as well as Ashland Oil Inc. He was a devoted Sunday school teacher and a long-time member of McDaniels Crossroads Pentecostal Church. Russell enjoyed many things in his life such as carpentry, golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, and maintaining his apple and peach orchards, but the greatest love in his life was his family who will miss him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Harold Shepherd. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Jim (Lora) Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Joey (Chrystal) Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio; a daughter, Dr. Chelsea (Dane Bruce) Shepherd of Charleston, S.C.; two grandsons, James Michael Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Corey (Krista) Shepherd of Lima, Ohio; a granddaughter, Zephrah (Nathan) Hall of Nicholasville, Ky.; two brothers, Thomas (Ginny) Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Leeman (Thelma) Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Richa Shepherd of Willow Wood, Ohio. The family will welcome friends to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Hatfield-Shepherd Cemetery in Willow Wood, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McDaniels Crossroads Pentecostal Church, 2600 Cadmus Rd., Patriot, OH 45658. There will be no public visitation, and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, OH, is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements. To make online condolences to the Shepherd family please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019