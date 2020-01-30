Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL DODSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL KEITH DODSON

Send Flowers
RUSSELL KEITH DODSON Obituary

RUSSELL KEITH DODSON, 76, of Ironton, widower of Jacqueline Kelley Dodson, died Jan. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Iron Worker from Local 769, Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -