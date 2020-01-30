|
RUSSELL KEITH DODSON, 76, of Ironton, widower of Jacqueline Kelley Dodson, died Jan. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Iron Worker from Local 769, Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020