







RUSSELL WARREN ALGOE, 62, of Milton, WV, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. Russell was born on June 16, 1956, in Huntington, WV, and grew up in Barboursville. He was the son of Billy Russell Algoe and Shirley Louise Sites (passed Jan. 4, 2019). Shirley later married James Bills. Russell had six half-brothers, five from Billy's 2nd wife, Bertha Barnes - Ricky Dean (Kim Fry and Rebecca Albin) (one son with Kim - Branden, and three sons with Rebecca - Jacob, Levi and Elijah), Rocky Lynn (passed in 1992 unmarried), Randy Gene (Quanna Anglin), Roger Glenn (lived 5 days) and Robin Lee - and with Billy's 3rd wife, Madel Chavez - Billy Joe (Jenifer McWilliams - children, Kassy and Ethan). Russell has a beautiful daughter named Olivia Marie Dean-Algoe, who has a son, Lucas. Russell's paternal grandparents were Howard Taft Algeo and Mary Lee Wroten. On that side of the family, Russell has several aunts and uncles, Jack, Rosalie, Mary, Shirley Joe, Tex, Howard Taft Jr., Grace, Betty, Charles "Davy" and Ruth (of which Mary and Grace have passed - there were also two unnamed infants born to Howard and Mary) that were all born in Barboursville, as were several generations before them. Through these aunts and uncles, Russell has numerous cousins who still live in the area and elsewhere. On Russell's maternal side, he had one aunt, Francis "Joann" Ridenour (passed), and a cousin, Debbie Fulford. Russell worked in several trades over the years, including as a sales rep for eyeglasses, but enjoyed the more casual attire of landscaping the most and even started a nursery called Olivia's Garden. Olivia says, we would always be outdoors, doing anything - hiking, playing sports, swimming ... just anything outdoors he loved. And he made friends with nearly everyone he met. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019