RUTH ALICE TAYLOR, 78, of Ashland, mother of Kenneth Taylor of Abingdon, Va., Randall Taylor and William Taylor, both of Ashland, died March 17 at home. She retired form Ashland Independent Schools and had a second career with Cannonsburg (Ky.) Walmart. There will be a family service at 1 p.m. March 21 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Due to current public health concerns, those unable to attend may view online by contacting the funeral home for a link to be emailed to you. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020