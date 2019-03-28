







RUTH ANN GARRETSON, 78, of Brady, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord March 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center of Huntington. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (KJV) "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." Ruth was born July 28, 1940. Her life was an example of true love and unselfish devotion to God and her family. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a devout Christian and member of Calvary Baptist Church of Midkiff, W.Va. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Kyle Garretson; her beloved son, "Joe" Garretson; her first grandson, Joshua Garretson; and parents, Russell and Lucille Brown of Ohio. Survivors include two sons, both of West Hamlin, W.Va., Reggie (Beverly) Garretson and Wendell (Robin) Garretson; grandchildren, Kristopher Garretson, Kyle Thomas Garretson, Brien Garretson of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Jeanna (Vincent) Espinoza of Mississippi; and great-grandchild, Kallee Garretson. Family and friends include sisters, Sandra Farrenholz, Judy Edminston, Dinah (Wilburn) Gunnoe; brothers, Michael Brown, Richard (Amy) Brown and James Russell Brown; sister-in-law, Sharon Fortune; and brother-in-law, Steve (Janice) Garretson; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Special friends include Lana Davis and Deloris Hoke, whom she loved dearly. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home of West Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Pete Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in Cummings-Brady Cemetery of Ranger, W.Va. Visitation for family and friends will occur from noon until service. Condolences can be left at www.handley.com.