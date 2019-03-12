







RUTH CAROL SCHNEIDER, 85, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Community Hospice Care Center. The Rappsburg, Ohio, native was born July 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Owen and Marjorie White Callicoat. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward "Jack" Schneider, who passed away in 1984. Mrs. Schneider was a 1950 graduate of Ironton High School. Ruth was a lifelong homemaker and a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Ironton. She was a member of the Girl Scouts of America. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Stephens. Ruth is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Jay) Elam of South Point, Ohio, Marjorie Barney and Carla (Gary) Cook; four granddaughters, Gretchen (Shannon) Hester and Danielle (Eddie) Sexton, Amanda (Brian) Chaffins and Staci (Travis) King; a grandson Robbie (Chasity) Smith; a brother in-law Ronnie (Freda) Schneider; four sisters-in-law. Lillian Gates, Sue Schneider, Mary Schneider and Gladys Zink; 10 great-grandchildren, Daranda Foglesong, Riley Hester, Brianna Sexton, Brayden Sexton, Addyson Sexton, Kennedie Smith, Graham Smith, Kyleigh McNealey, Molly Chaffins and Autumn King; and several step-grandchildren, step- great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, with Pastor Brent Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Ruth's memory to the Community Hospice Center, 2330 Pollard Dr., Ashland, KY 41101.