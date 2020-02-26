|
RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles C. Klein, died Feb. 23. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Restoration Fund of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020