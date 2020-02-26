Home

RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN

RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN Obituary

RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN, 98, of Ironton, widow of Charles C. Klein, died Feb. 23. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Restoration Fund of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
