RUTH CORNELIA WIEHOFF KLEIN, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on August 12, 1921, in Covington, Kentucky, Ruth was the daughter of the late Mary Agnes and Louis C. Wiehoff. Her husband of 63 years, Charles C. Klein, who practiced law in Ironton, died on October 15, 2010. She is survived by her three sons, Dennis C. Klein (Vicki) of Kiawah Island, South Carolina, Dr. Roger J. Klein (Julie) of Ashland, Kentucky, and Thomas L. Klein (Sara) of Ironton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Anne O. Cannata (James), Matthew C. Klein (Chesnee), Kevin P. Klein (Megan), Michael P. Klein (Huda), Maureen E. Klein, J. Ward Klein and William C. Klein; six great-grandchildren; and her beloved niece, Denise W. Yater of Louisville, Kentucky. The family wishes to pay tribute and express their sincere appreciation to Debby Bollinger, who provided loving and exemplary care and service to Ruth during the last twelve years of her life. Upon graduation from St. Joseph High School in Ironton in 1940, Ruth attended the Cincinnati Business School. She worked for the Ironton Board of Trade until her marriage in 1947 and then in the administrative offices of H&S Pogue Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Prior to returning to Ironton in 1955, she and her husband lived in Cincinnati and Boston. Ruth was a devoted wife, a fine homemaker and a dedicated mother to her three sons. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed entertaining and playing bridge, and always kept any conversation lively and interesting. She and her husband spent much of their leisure time in Cincinnati attending most Bengals and Reds home games. She was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church and first met her husband, Charles, on the steps of the church after Mass one Sunday. Ruth was also a member of the Queen City Club in Cincinnati, Bellefonte Country Club, the Catholic Women's Club, and former member of the Ironton Country Club, the Lawrence County Bar Auxiliary and the Ironton Garden Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James L. Wiehoff and Louis "Jerry" Wiehoff, and by her infant grandson, George Vincent Klein, son of Dr. Roger and Julie Ward Klein. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., with visitation to follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home in Ironton. Mass of the Christina Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church with Rev. Fr. David Huffman presiding and V. Rev. D. Andrew Canon Garner, KHS co-celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Restoration Fund of the St. Lawrence O'Toole Church.