RUTH ELIZABETH RILEY, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Cabell Health Care Center. She was born on February 18, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Marie Pyles Scaggs. She is also preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Terry, Lois Dodson and Waneta Scaggs. She is survived by one daughter, Angela Stanley (Joseph); two sons, Clifford Riley (Karen) and Gregory Riley (Jennifer Hileman); one grandson, Robert Stanley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Greg Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 22, 2019