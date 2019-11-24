|
RUTH ELLEN ROGERS SAUNDERS, 80, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Huntington, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jim Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Tuesday at the church. She was born March 31, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hershel H. "H.H." and Julia Louisa Wirick Rogers. She was a graduate of Huntington East High School, Florida Southern College and attended graduate school at Ohio State. During her teenage years, she grew up at Riverside Pool in Chesapeake, Ohio, which her parents owned, where she enjoyed performing and choreographing water shows. She was a retired school teacher, having taught elementary school in Florida and Maryland. After retirement she operated a private interior design consulting business called Surroundings. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and was a former member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. She was also a former member of PEO, Huntington Woman's Club, Gallaher Village Association, which was instrumental in revitalizing the Gallaher Village area, Beverly Hills Garden Club, Marshall University faculty wives, and Gallaher Elementary PTA. In her role as the Marshall University Swim Coach's wife for almost 30 years, she was instrumental in acting as hostess to countless swimmers' families and also as a "mom" for the college swimmers away from home, and has stayed as a surrogate family member long after they graduated. Ruth Ellen was very involved in her family's activities; she always served as a Homeroom mother for Julie and was an active attendee at her three grandchildren's performances and athletic events throughout her time living in Indianapolis for the past 20 years. She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 56 years, Coach Robert "Bob" Saunders; daughter and son-in-law, Julia Ellen and David Noble Sheffield of Indianapolis, Ind.; and grandchildren, Matthew Noble Sheffield, Louisa Ellen Sheffield and Robert Henry Sheffield. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Martin Luther King Community Center, Indianapolis, Ind., via their website, www.mlkcenterindy.org, or Hospice of Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019