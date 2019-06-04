The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
RUTH FRANCES CROWELL

RUTH FRANCES CROWELL, 92, of Milton, W.Va., passed away June 2, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center. Ruth was the daughter of the late Martin and Ollie Patton of Huntington, W.Va., and the wife of Henry Crowell (deceased). Ruth had three sisters and one brother, Irma Reynolds (Ulysses), Ina Powers (Edgar), Doris Goodrich (Slim), and William "Bill" Patton (Helen). She has numerous nieces and nephews that always referred to her as their favorite "Aunt Ruthie." She will be sadly missed by all who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
