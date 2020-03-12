|
RUTH GAY TOWNSEND, 77, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020. Over the past eleven years in Richmond, she enjoyed time with family, especially having those Sunday lunches after church. She was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. She and her husband enjoyed their time with the "Keenagers" during their monthly luncheons. She was a longtime resident of Hurricane, W.Va., and loved camping all over the mountains of West Virginia and boating on the Ohio River. "Gay" loved to do all types of crafts, painting ceramics, crocheting and coloring. She traveled West Virginia, working with local craftsmen as an employee of Appalachian Craftsman Inc., and taught ceramic classes at her ceramic shop located on Teays Valley Road. Later in life, she found much joy in caring for the elderly as a Physical Therapist Aide at the Teays Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she finally retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Cieva Lucas, her sister, Ruby Fay Wrenn (Dixon), her brother, Ronnie Lucas, and is survived by sisters, Sally Adkins (Gary), Kathy Jefferies (Tom), and sister-in law, Clara Lucas. She is also survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Glenn Townsend; three children, Charles "Charlie" Vannatter of Morgantown, W.Va., Angela Byrnside and her husband Les of Richmond, Va., and Tommy Vannatter and his wife Kerry of Scott Depot, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Toney Byrnside and his wife Jessica, Erica Byrnside, Jessyka Andrews and her husband Javan and Christian Vannatter; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah Byrnside and Brielle Andrews. She had a lot of cousins, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home, 2837 Main St., Hurricane. The family will receive family and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Heavens Gateway Memorial Garden Cemetery, 2820 W.Va. 34, Winfield, W.Va., following the service.