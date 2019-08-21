|
RUTH JEAN RUNYON JARVIS, 89, formerly of Ashland, wife of Joe E. Jarvis of Ellisville, Mo., died August 17 in Bethesda Meadows Hospice, St. Louis, Mo. She retired from Star's Fashion World, Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Community Hospice, Ashland, or to the , Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019