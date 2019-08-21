Home

Steen Funeral Home - 13th Street Chapel
3409 13th Street
Ashland, KY 41102
(606) 329-8484
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - 13th Street Chapel
3409 13th Street
Ashland, KY 41102
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Steen Funeral Home - 13th Street Chapel
3409 13th Street
Ashland, KY 41102
RUTH JEAN RUNYON JARVIS

RUTH JEAN RUNYON JARVIS, 89, formerly of Ashland, wife of Joe E. Jarvis of Ellisville, Mo., died August 17 in Bethesda Meadows Hospice, St. Louis, Mo. She retired from Star's Fashion World, Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Community Hospice, Ashland, or to the , Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
