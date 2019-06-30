The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
RUTH MARIE DEAN, 92, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton, Ohio. Ruth was born March 30, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Winston Sarver and the late Blanche Perdue Ross; she was the widow of Vernon Dean, a homemaker and a member of Vinson Memorial Christian Church. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, by Pastor Bob McGlone; burial will follow. Ruth is survived by two sons, Ronald Dean and Thomas Dean, both of Huntington. In addition, four grandchildren survive as well: Michael Dean of Huntington, Nathan Dean of Chicago, Illinois, Sarah Amos of Virginia and Meghan Dean of West Palm Beach, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Camryn Amos, also of Virginia; two special nieces, Judith Lomely of Huntington and Jackie McCormick of Kenova. Friends will be received by the family at the Reger Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1. The procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. graveside service at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
