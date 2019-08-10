|
|
RUTH PARSLEY LITTLE SWAN passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born March 6, 1925, in Kenova, West Virginia, daughter of the late Lafe Parsley Sr. and Agnes Roach Parsley. She was preceded in death by husbands, Bernard Little and Marvin Swan; a special sister, Avonelle Parsley Looney; brothers, Lyle and James Parsley; stepsisters, Dorthy Perrine and Margaret Bash; and half-brothers, Bill and John Parsley. She is survived by a son, Michael Little (Judy) of Ceredo, West Virginia; grandson, M. Bryan Little (Sara); great-granddaughter, Clare of Carmel, Indiana; brother, Lafe Parsley Jr. (Lavetta) of Fairhope, Alabama; stepson, Bill Swan of Sarasota, Florida; step-granddaughter, Kristin Swan-Brown of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Marilyn Anderson (Tom) of Middleport, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was a proud graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and attended the Huntington Business College and Marshall University. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Contract Specialist. She faithfully attended the First Baptist Church of Kenova and the Ceredo Methodist Church and was devoted to her many friends and her beloved family. Funeral services will be held at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, West Virginia, Sunday, August 11, with visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pat Collier officiating. Burial service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Huntington Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the kindness of staff and caregivers from Wyngate Senior Living Community, Midland Meadow House Memory Care and Hospice of Huntington. She is at peace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019