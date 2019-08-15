|
RUTH WHITE DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. She was born April 2, 1925, the youngest child of Edward Michael and Lula Hollandsworth White in Lincoln County, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel, her precious daughter, Jane Ann Daniel DePas, her parents, as well as her siblings and their spouses, Lawrence, Freeman (Nellie), Homer (Daisy), Roncie (Flora), Elmer (Lucy) White, Edith Anderson and Blanche (John) Butcher. Also preceding her was her beloved pet, Ellie. She is survived by her son, James Daniel Jr. (Patrice). She was lovingly called "Grandmommy" by her grandchildren, James David Daniel, Jacqui (Aaron) Schlosser, Catherine Daniel (Daniel Goldberg) and Dania DePas (Michael Panarella), and her great-grandchildren, Avery and Amber Schlosser, Lev and Micah Goldberg, and special niece, Ruth Swanson. Several other nieces and nephews will also cherish her memory, most of whom thought of her as their favorite aunt. Ruth also touched the lives of several special friends and wonderful caregivers, Jerri Scragg, Debbie Branham, Lincoln Sizemore, Sheila McLemore, Scott Ramsey, Dr. Stephanie Skolik and her staff, Barbara Brown, Debbie Jones, Rick and Kathie Gue, Gary Stapleton, Kris Wilks and niece, Norma Lou Hyde. Ruth was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School, Huntington Business College, and earned a BA from Marshall University. One of her first jobs was that of secretary at the C&O Railway in Huntington, where she met a young machinist, Jim Daniel. It was the beginning of their story; they were together until his death in 2012. She later became a teacher at Chesapeake East Elementary, where she taught, inspired and influenced hundreds of young lives. She was active in the Lawrence County Chapter of Eastern Star, where she fulfilled the responsibilities of various offices while an active member. She was a faithful member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington. Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking, antiques, swimming and traveling. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner. She was a gracious, generous, compassionate woman of many talents, always willing to help others. She gave tirelessly and selflessly of her time, energy and talent. She exemplified Christ through her character, work ethic, words of wisdom and encouragement, and a genuine love for others. This was evidenced by her many, almost daily, drop-in visits from her large circle of friends. She will be remembered for her kind heart, inner beauty, gentle disposition, sense of humor and quick wit. One of her most satisfying accomplishments was publishing a book, "Unstrung Pearls," compiled of artwork and poetry created by her mother-in-law, Pearl Daniel. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019