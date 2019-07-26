The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
RYAN ADAM TAYLOR


1985 - 2019
RYAN ADAM TAYLOR Obituary




RYAN ADAM TAYLOR, 33, of Salem, Ore., formerly of South Point, Ohio, loving husband of Joyce, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Ga. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Barboursville. Ryan was born on September 2, 1985, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a 2004 graduate of South Point High School and a veteran of the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roman Corey Taylor; grandparents, Jewett Pettry, William and Carol Taylor. He is also survived by his Mama, Deborah (David) Burns; and father, Randall (Jennifer); grandparents, Katherine Pettry and Louie "Dick" Barker; brothers, Derik and Dakota (Lindsay); uncle, John Barker (Robin); nieces and nephews, Abbey, Jones, Cole, Bryn, Maddon and Holland. Ryan is also survived by numerous great-uncles, aunts and cousins. Goodnight, sweet SON, Mama will keep you in her heart and memories for my lifetime. I love you always, Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ryan to s Fund or the First United Methodist Church of Barboursville. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. on Saturday until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
