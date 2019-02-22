|
|
|
SALLIE ROBERTS TAYLOR, 95, of Ironton, widow of Rogert Lang Taylor, died Feb. 20 at home. She retired from Fivco District Health Department. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Harvest for the Hungry, PO Box 153, Ironton, Ohio, or Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
