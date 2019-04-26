The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
SALLIE "BRANCHE" SMITH, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1936, to the late parents Levisys and Helen Dickerson Branche. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smith; and siblings, Levisys "Sonny," Ella Louise, Tookie, Betty, Natalie, Norma, Joanne and Patricia. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Douglass High School. Following graduation, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps and was stationed in San Francisco and Japan. After her honorable discharge, she and family lived in Massachusetts, where she worked at the General Electric Corp. until her retirement; she then returned to her childhood home of Huntington. She was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was known for her colloquial performances of inspirational poetry. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: sons, Wesley, Robert and Joseph; and daughter, Brenda. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Darnell, Trina, Monique, Cameron, Nicholas and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Landon, Emmanuel, Madison, Jordan, Skar'ra, Greyson and Sorren; and sister, Sylvia Ridgeway; as well as several nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Young A.M.E. Chapel, 836 18th Street, Huntington, with Pastor Oliver Banks officiating. Family will welcome friends at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
