SALLY LOU HAGER HICKS, 69, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home. She was born December 30, 1951, in Huntington, the daughter of William and Dorothy Langdon. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University Teachers College. She was a Cabell County teacher until her retirement, having taught at Enslow Junior High, Huntington East and the Cabell County Career Center. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Hager. She is survived by her husband, Jim Hicks; stepson, Mart (Andrea); step-grandchildren, Alexandra and Charlotte; brother, Larry Langdon (Linda); nephew, Bruce Langdon (Diane); two great-nieces; and two great-nephews. Sally enjoyed spending time with and entertaining her many friends and winter vacationing on the Alabama Coast with her husband. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow at Herrenkohl Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Online obituary and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020