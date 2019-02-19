







SAMUEL DAVID FIZER, 64 years old, died at home in Clearwater Beach, Florida, on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his partner Elvira Orellana and her children Jorge and Jessica. He also leaves behind three children, Brian Fizer (husband Tim Braughler and daughter Edie), Angela Fizer (partner Travis Mink and daughter Cassidy Smith), and Nicole Fizer (partner Ren Cooper, and their dog Bailey who he adored). Sam also leaves behind his friend and former wife, Marsha Fraley Fizer, and two brothers, Ted and Larry Fizer. He touched many lives of co-workers, family, and friends with his charm and wit and his open mind and spirit. He was happiest listening to good music and fishing and always knew how to have a good time. He will be missed desperately by all who love him. His children invite you to remember and honor him on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Savannah's Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave., Huntington W.Va., at a celebration of his life as were his final wishes. "Listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul." - The Grateful Dead