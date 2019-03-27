







SAMUEL FRANKLIN KILGORE, 92, of Huntington, husband of Maxine Hope Plymale Kilgore, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Samuel Kilgore Cemetery, Wayne. He was born November 18, 1926, in Wayne County, a son of the late Mack and Emma Bloss Kilgore. He was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII. Sam was a member of the Shoals Missionary Baptist Church, and he belonged to the Beekeepers Association. He was a cement mason and a member of the AFL/CIO. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Additional survivors include one son, Tim (Tami) Kilgore; daughter, Joyce Kilgore; three grandchildren, Jessica Kilgore, Jarrod (Kelly) Kilgore and Tylor Kilgore; great-granddaughter, Adalyne Kilgore; brother, Carl (Betty) Kilgore; and a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shoals Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 24, Shoals, WV 25562.