







SAMUEL IVAN TAYLOR, 84, of Kiahsville, W.Va., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Jesse Stiltner and Lonnie Wiley officiating. Burial will follow at Joseph Taylor Cemetery, Cove Gap, W.Va. He was born September 21, 1934 in Cove Gap, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph Kelly Taylor and Carrie Caldwell Taylor. Sam was a retired equipment operator for the WV Department of Highways and a member of the Kiahs Creek Baptist Church. A great-granddaughter, Jaylen Taylor, also preceded him in death, along with three sisters, Opal, Gladys, Melba; five brothers, Glen, Elba James, Joe and Frank. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Myrtle Williamson Taylor; two daughters, Martha Marcum of Tusculsa, Ala., Dreama Neace and husband, Jerry of Milton; two sons, Jerry Taylor and wife, Kerrie of Hawthorne, Fla., Tim Taylor and wife, Virgie of Ranger, W.Va.; Mayme Wiley of Ranger, W.Va., Anna Lou Bell of Ranger, W.Va., Sandra Wiley and husband, George of Glenwood, W.Va., Donetta Campbell and husband, Lynn of Ft. McCoy, Fla.; a brother, Mark Taylor and wife, Chris of Barboursville; 11 grandchildren, Tonya, Timmy, Crystal, Brandy, Jeremy, Jona, Dorthea, Elizabeth, Skylar, Kiona, Kendra; 11 great-grandchildren, Dominique, Tre, Khourey, Josh, Devin, Destini, Brooklynn, Preston, Scarlett, Deontae "Fred" and Cora. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019