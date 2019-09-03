|
SAMUEL J. "JOE" KIEFFER, 91, of Huntington, passed away September 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Topins Grove, W.Va., in Jackson County; he was the son of the late Chester and Isa Milhoan Kieffer. Due to the death of his mother, Joe was raised by his maternal grandmother, Luella Slaven Milhoan. Joe was married to his love and friend, Doris Spears of Lincoln County, for 59 years until her death in 2006. Born of that marriage was Vicki Kieffer Wamsley of Huntington and David A. (Tiana Smith) Kieffer of Huntington; grandchildren, Robert (Jill) Wamsley of Blue Ash, Ohio, Marcie Wamsley of Huntington, Carmon (Mark) Kieffer Bentley of Paris, Ky., Kara (John) Kieffer Perdue of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kieffer Wamsley, Justine, Joshua and Laurin Bentley, Kayla and Cody Binder. Also surviving, step-grandchildren: Seth, Gabe, Zack, Emily and Levi Smith-Zimmerman; and five step-great-grandchildren. Joe proudly served in the Navy during 1946-1947. He enjoyed a forty-year career with the C&O Railroad, which included short periods that the Kieffer family lived in Gilbert and Montgomery, W.Va. Both Joe and Doris were charter members of the KYOWVA Genealogy Society. For fifty years he worshiped at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the love and fellowship of the people at Bates. In later years he also enjoyed the friends and activities of the Barboursville Senior Center. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Scott Hoppe officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West Virginia Special Olympics. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019