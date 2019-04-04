







SAMUEL MILLARD PRATT SR., 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Martin Pratt Sr. and Anna Marie Bolt Pratt; seven siblings, Frederick M. Pratt Sr., Thelma Edwards, Wanda Maynard, Lorraine Foster, Margaret Booth, Laura Adkins and Helen Jobe. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Lou France Pratt, who was the love of his life; two sons, Samuel (Lynn) Pratt Jr. and Stephen (Terresa) Pratt . He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristyn Christian, Derrick Pratt, Brandon Pratt, Steven Scott Pratt, Tawney Pratt, Kristal Gillum, Oscar Pratt; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin Pratt, Elijah Christian, Hanna Gillum, Kaden Gillum, Joslynn Pratt and Eli Pratt; a brother, Luther Pratt Jr.; and a host of brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He retired as a first class machinist from Armco Steel. He was one of the most faithful CK Wonders Football fans and proud to participate in the recovery efforts of the Marshall Plane Crash. The family would also like to thank the staff of Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional love and care. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. by Pastor Ronnie Tyree on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Hospice of Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019