The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SAMUEL BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAMUEL SCOTT BARNES


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SAMUEL SCOTT BARNES Obituary




SAMUEL SCOTT BARNES, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Samuel and Anna Kathleen Richardson Barnes. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Randy Barnes. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the American Legion Post 16. He was the owner and operator of Sam's Electronics. He is survived by one son, Samuel Scott Barnes II and wife Terri; one daughter, Vera Ann Barnes; and one granddaughter, Mikayla Boone. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help disabled veterans. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now