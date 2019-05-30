







SAMUEL SCOTT BARNES, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Samuel and Anna Kathleen Richardson Barnes. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Randy Barnes. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the American Legion Post 16. He was the owner and operator of Sam's Electronics. He is survived by one son, Samuel Scott Barnes II and wife Terri; one daughter, Vera Ann Barnes; and one granddaughter, Mikayla Boone. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help disabled veterans. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019