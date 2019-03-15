|
SANDIE KAY MILLER, 55, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery, Branchland. She was born September 13, 1963, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arden Berry Sr. and Thelma Bernice Ramey Berry. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Berry and Rick Berry. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Arden Berry Jr. and Alita of South Point, Ohio, Arnold Berry and Lavada of Lexington, N.C., Johnny Berry and Betty of Branchland, W.Va., Ann Berry of Barboursville, W.Va., and Teresa Berry of Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019