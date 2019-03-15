The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDIE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDIE KAY MILLER


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SANDIE KAY MILLER Obituary




SANDIE KAY MILLER, 55, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery, Branchland. She was born September 13, 1963, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arden Berry Sr. and Thelma Bernice Ramey Berry. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony Berry and Rick Berry. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Arden Berry Jr. and Alita of South Point, Ohio, Arnold Berry and Lavada of Lexington, N.C., Johnny Berry and Betty of Branchland, W.Va., Ann Berry of Barboursville, W.Va., and Teresa Berry of Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now