SANDRA DEE DAILEY, 59, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1959, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Bradie and Inez Lucas. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Linda Sheppard, and one brother, Larry Lucas. She is survived by her husband, Homer Alan Dailey; one daughter, Krystal Dailey; one son, Tyler Dailey and his wife Mary; two sisters, Dottie Finley and Carol Adkins and her husband Gary; one grandchild, Reed Dailey; brother-in-law, Danny Sheppard; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Portersville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor David Vickers and Pastor Mark Finley officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
