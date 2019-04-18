Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Funeral Home
2409 Center Street
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
(606) 739-6261
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
3265 Oakland Avenue
Catlettsburg, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
3265 Oakland Avenue
Catlettsburg, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jo Johnson Neal


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Jo Johnson Neal Obituary




On Tuesday, April 16, Sandy met her Heavenly Father and is now at peace with Him. SANDRA JO JOHNSON NEAL was born September 14, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Orville and Clotine Dale Johnson. She made her home with her late Uncle Charles E. and Aunt Beatrice Dale Church in Catlettsburg, Ky. Sandy was valedictorian of the 1959 graduating class of Thomas R. Brown High School. Upon graduation from Ashland Junior College, she entered the working world at Ashland Oil Inc. After discovering her love of numbers and statistics, she began her twenty-five-year career at First Bank of Ceredo, where she was a Vice President. In 1979, she and her husband, on a leap of faith, built the Neal Funeral Home in Catlettsburg, Ky. They served their beloved community for the next 30 years, along the way acquiring Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home. Since retirement, she has enjoyed time with her family, shopping with her friends and traveling abroad. She was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir; she also volunteered doing mission work with Franklin Graham and Anne Graham Lotts. Although her career was quite remarkable, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She and her adoring husband of 59 years, Mike, had a God-centered marriage that was a true love story. Their home was blessed with a son, Philip Michael "New" Neal II. Later, they welcomed his wife, Laura, and three beautiful grandchildren, Mick, Olivia and Caroline. Her love for family extended to her siblings and their children: her sisters, Ernestine Baldridge, her husband, Jack, of Rock Island, Ill.; Joyce Frasher, her husband, Charlie, of Louisa, Ky.; one brother, Michael D. Johnson, his wife, Sharon, of Naples, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her precious son, New, and her sister, Margo Dove (Carl). A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 3265 Oakland Avenue, in Catlettsburg, Ky. Hours to visit family will be from 5 p.m. until the service begins. Pastor Mike Blankenship to officiate, and Daniel Ferreria will lead the choir. A private committal service will be held for the family at Catlettsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be most appreciated to the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now