







On Tuesday, April 16, Sandy met her Heavenly Father and is now at peace with Him. SANDRA JO JOHNSON NEAL was born September 14, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Orville and Clotine Dale Johnson. She made her home with her late Uncle Charles E. and Aunt Beatrice Dale Church in Catlettsburg, Ky. Sandy was valedictorian of the 1959 graduating class of Thomas R. Brown High School. Upon graduation from Ashland Junior College, she entered the working world at Ashland Oil Inc. After discovering her love of numbers and statistics, she began her twenty-five-year career at First Bank of Ceredo, where she was a Vice President. In 1979, she and her husband, on a leap of faith, built the Neal Funeral Home in Catlettsburg, Ky. They served their beloved community for the next 30 years, along the way acquiring Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home. Since retirement, she has enjoyed time with her family, shopping with her friends and traveling abroad. She was a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir; she also volunteered doing mission work with Franklin Graham and Anne Graham Lotts. Although her career was quite remarkable, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She and her adoring husband of 59 years, Mike, had a God-centered marriage that was a true love story. Their home was blessed with a son, Philip Michael "New" Neal II. Later, they welcomed his wife, Laura, and three beautiful grandchildren, Mick, Olivia and Caroline. Her love for family extended to her siblings and their children: her sisters, Ernestine Baldridge, her husband, Jack, of Rock Island, Ill.; Joyce Frasher, her husband, Charlie, of Louisa, Ky.; one brother, Michael D. Johnson, his wife, Sharon, of Naples, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her precious son, New, and her sister, Margo Dove (Carl). A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 3265 Oakland Avenue, in Catlettsburg, Ky. Hours to visit family will be from 5 p.m. until the service begins. Pastor Mike Blankenship to officiate, and Daniel Ferreria will lead the choir. A private committal service will be held for the family at Catlettsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be most appreciated to the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019