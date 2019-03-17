







SANDRA KAY BLAKE MCGLONE, 75, of Huntington, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. She was born February 8, 1944, in Huntington, a daughter of the late James Homer Blake and Vera Jaworsky Blake King. Kay was retired from AEP where she spent many years cooking for co-workers up and down the Ohio River. She was a charter member of River Cities Lighthouse Church. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by four siblings. Survivors include two sons, Daniel McGlone (Carla) and Jeffrey McGlone (Tammy), and two daughters, Lynda Kasparek (Robert) and Rebecca Finley (Shawn). Kay leaves behind seven grandchildren, Joshua McGlone (Elizabeth), Wade McGlone, Sara Finley, Dennis Finley, Ashley Fetterman, Wendy Finley and Trae McGlone; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte McGlone and Jorge McGlone; and three siblings, Gloria Snyder (Duke), Lee Blake (Stacey) and Bill Blake (Malia "Earl"); along with many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Donnie McCloud officiating. Food and fellowship will follow the service at River Cities Lighthouse Church, 1033 8th Ave., Huntington. Donations would be appreciated to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary