







SANDRA KAY BOOTH, 65, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 5, 2019. Sandra was born on November 11, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Leland and Evelyn Hughes Starkey. She worked for Alcon for 36 years and attended Moore's Chapel Church in Ashton. Sandra enjoyed gardening, especially exotic plants and flowers, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. In her life, Sandra turned many to Christ as she witnessed and prayed with them. She is preceded in death by her father, Leland Starkey, and her mother- and father-in-law, Hobert and Lorena Booth. Survivors include her loving husband, Michael Booth of Glenwood; her mother, Evelyn Marie Starkey of Glenwood; a son, Brian Booth of Ashton; a grandson, Dakotah Booth of Ashton, and a great-grandson, Kodi Booth; her sisters, Linda Jean DeBoard and Pat Brumfield, both of Glenwood; sisters-in-law, Sharon Shobe of Greenbottom, W.Va., and Brenda Gleason of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Sandra also leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 4 p.m. at Moore's Chapel in Ashton. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in Moore's Chapel Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations may be made in Sandra's name to Gideon's International. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmansmortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019