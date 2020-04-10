|
|
SANDRA KAYE ELLIOTT (nÃ©e Mannon) died peacefully at Life Care on April 8, 2020, in Columbia, TN, at the age of 76. Sandra is survived by her husband, Don Elliott, and her brother, Gregory Bias of Lake City, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice (Pat) Mannon Bias, and her first husband, John Sevy. Sandra was born on February 9, 1944, in Huntington, WV. She graduated from Milton High School, Milton, WV, in 1962. Later she graduated from Hillsborough Community College with an AS degree as a Registered Nurse in December of 1979. Sandra and Don were introduced by a mutual friend, Gladys Koonce, at the North Boulevard Church of Christ in Tampa, FL, in September 1978 and were married there on June 23, 1979. Sandra worked as a registered nurse at Tampa General Hospital from January 1980 to February 2006, with an interval at a public health clinic and in workman compensation. During her career at TGH, she worked as a floor nurse in various areas. She was the charge nurse for the outpatient surgery department and was instrumental in the design of a new facility that was part of a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion of the hospital in the '80s. She worked in gastroenterology for some years and in the preoperative department. She was also a nurse proctor for student nurses from the University of South Florida. Sandra was accomplished at nursing skills, often being called from her duty station to the surgical department to start intravenous lines when physicians were unable to do so. Through the teaching for her uncle, Forrest Mannon, Sandra obeyed the gospel in baptism at the North Street Church of Christ in Tampa and was a member of the Jackson Heights Church of Christ in Columbia, TN, until her death. She was a very caring woman, loving wife and was passionate about nursing and her Christian life. She dearly loved the many dogs and cats that came into her life. Don would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospital, NHC Columbia, Caris Hospice and Life Care Center of Columbia. A private graveside service will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens. Any memorial donations should be given to the , 478 Craighead St. No. 200, Nashville, TN 37204.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020