







Early on Easter Sunday morning, Sandra Lee left her earthly home for her Heavenly home. SANDRA LEE LAWHON BOCOOK was born April 14, 1940 in Martha, W.Va., to the late Ralph and Hazel Jane Browning Lawhon. She graduated from Barboursville High School in 1958. After serving honorably in the United States Air Force, she returned to West Virginia and was an insurance agent with the Booth Insurance Agency. She met the love of her life, Alan, at Dreamland pool in Kenova, where he was a lifeguard and he asked if she could teach him to swim. They married just three months after and had a wonderful 56 year marriage, residing in Catlettsburg, Ky. Their home was blessed with four beautiful daughters, Jody, Laura, Lisa, and Jennifer. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting but most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church and loved her Lottie Moon Sunday school class. Surviving is her loving husband, Alan Bocook; daughters: Laura Sue Neal of Catlettsburg, Ky., Lisa Alan Appleby and her husband Jason of New Albany, Ind., and Jennifer Ann Sang of Salt Rock; grandchildren: Holly Blevins and her husband Jeremy; Moon Appleby, Chayton Bocook, Mick Neal, Dayanera Appleby, Olivia Neal, Caroline Neal, and Chenoa Bocook; great-grandchildren, TeShawn and Gavin; one brother, Ralph Lawhon Jr. and his wife Gwen, of Huntington; sister, Carolyn Edwards and her husband Bill of Chesapeake, Ohio; and many, many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Preceding in death were her parents; a daughter, Jody Lee Akers; son-in-law, Philip Michael "New" Neal II; and a brother, Ronnie Lawhon. A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Pastor Mike Blankenship will officiate. Visiting hours for friends will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Kilgore-Collier Funeral Home, 2702 Panola St., Catlettsburg, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to OABC Food Pantry, 3265 Oakland Ave., Catlettsburg, KY 41129; or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be sent to www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary