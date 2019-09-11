|
|
|
SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charlie Pridemore, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. She worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019