SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dan Preece officiating. Sandy was born July 14, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lewis and Ruth Elizabeth Thomas Moreland. She was a paramedic, a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Kenova, an avid bowler, animal lover and worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Pridemore. Survivors include her son, Joe Christian of Huntington; two grandchildren, Addison and Ryker Christian; friends at St. Mary's Medical Center; extended family in Beckley, W.Va.; and special friends, Joyce and Tom Copley of Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019