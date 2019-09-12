The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA PRIDEMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE Obituary




SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dan Preece officiating. Sandy was born July 14, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lewis and Ruth Elizabeth Thomas Moreland. She was a paramedic, a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Kenova, an avid bowler, animal lover and worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Pridemore. Survivors include her son, Joe Christian of Huntington; two grandchildren, Addison and Ryker Christian; friends at St. Mary's Medical Center; extended family in Beckley, W.Va.; and special friends, Joyce and Tom Copley of Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now