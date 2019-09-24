|
SANDRA LYNN WADDELL, 70, of Ashland, sister of Shirlene Cooley and Charlie Hammonds, died Sept. 21. She was a retired Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Specialist. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 25, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Wheels for the World, Joni and Friends, PO Box 32333, Agorua Hills, CA 91376-3333. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019