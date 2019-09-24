Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
1941 Carter Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA WADDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA LYNN WADDELL

Send Flowers
SANDRA LYNN WADDELL Obituary




SANDRA LYNN WADDELL, 70, of Ashland, sister of Shirlene Cooley and Charlie Hammonds, died Sept. 21. She was a retired Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Specialist. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 25, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Wheels for the World, Joni and Friends, PO Box 32333, Agorua Hills, CA 91376-3333. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries