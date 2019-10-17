The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
SARA JEAN AKINS


1935 - 2019
SARA JEAN AKINS Obituary




SARA JEAN AKINS, 84, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away October 12, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born January 26, 1935, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Leo and Frances Floyd. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Ward. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Akins; two sons, Jeffrey Scott Akins and James Alan (Ann) Akins; one sister, June Ellen Langham; three grandchildren, Jameson (Rebecca) Akins, Bryce Akins and Olivia Akins. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart and Pastor Tracy Mills. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
