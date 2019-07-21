







SARAH ANN OAKLEY MATTESON, age 74, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her daughter, Dana, on July 6, 2019. Sarah Ann was born in Welch, West Virginia, on May 23, 1935, to the late Ruth Ethel Hylton and Frank Hickman Oakley. Preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, David Byrne Matteson was surely waiting for her at Heaven's gates with open arms when she entered. Sarah grew up in Logan, West Virginia, and then attended Sullins Girls College in Bristol, Virginia. Sarah pursued her goals and went on to graduate from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia. She later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she worked as a Registered Nurse. Life was full for Sarah and Byrne, including several moves to California, North Carolina, and fortunately back home to Logan, West Virginia, to be close to her parents in their later years. Many happy years and fond memories were made in their home in Fort Myers, Florida, where they enjoyed golfing and socializing together. Eventually, Sarah and Byrne moved to NHC Place, Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee, where Sarah permanently resided in the memory care unit due to frontotemporal dementia. Her caregivers became her family, and we are so grateful for the love they bestowed upon her daily. Sarah Ann is survived by her daughter, Dana Seaman Poulin of Houston, Texas, and her faithful four-legged grand-dog, Maci Ann; stepsons, Mike Matteson (Cathy), Todd Matteson (Dierdri) and John Matteson (Christi); grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Will (and their mother, Ashleigh), Nicholas, Taylor, Robert, Alicia and Richard; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Lily and Charlie. A private burial service will be held for Sarah Ann at her family cemetery in West Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to Daughters of the American Revolution where Sarah Ann was a proud member. Please visit www.dar.org/giving/ways-give/donate-online, or donate to a . Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019