







SARAH-BROOKE PARKER MANKINS NUTINI, 36, of Huntington, daughter of Greg and Amy Mankins Payton of Huntington, was born June 20, 1983, in Huntington. She died at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved sister, Elizabeth Caroline Payton; her grandparents, Bill and Carolyn Mankins; her son, Nicholas Andrew Nutini, and stepdaughter, Mya Jade Nutini. Additional family members include her uncles, Larry (Robin) Mankins (Molly and Sally); Phil (Marguerite) Mankins (Mimi); aunts, Kandel Cain (Danny) Chris and Sherry Cupp (Oak). Others who mourn her passing are special friend, Lee Brumfield; cousin, Donovan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Those who preceded her in death were grandparents, Aaron and Alma Jean Payton, and uncle, Donny. Sarah-Brooke was a graduate of HHS Class of 2001, where she participated in the show choir and was on the dance team. She graduated from Marietta College with an AB degree in English and Psychology. While at Marietta, she was an active member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and was on the dance team. She also leaves behind her special friends from college, "The Ducks." During her youth, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and participated in the Logos Youth Program, musical programs and Mission trips. She was also a dancer for many years, played the piano and read and wrote poetry. She continued being an avid reader. She loved animals (always having pets) and leaves behind her cat, "Boo." She was a lover of nature, going caving and traveling. A celebration for Sarah-Brooke will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Skip Seibel and the Rev. Bob Bondurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian's Logos Youth Program, the mission program of the church, or to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Friends may call Friday 10 a.m. in the church atrium until service time, and at the reception in the friendship hall following the service. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019