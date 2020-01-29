|
SCOTT ALLEN REYNOLDS, 50, of Milton, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center after a long illness. He was born September 2, 1969, in Point Pleasant, W.Va. He is survived by his parents, Everett and Kathryn Reynolds of Milton; two daughters, Hope Reynolds of Milton and Sheena Reynolds of Sissonville, W.Va.; Hope's mother, Twila; Sheena's mother, Dawn; sisters, Debbie Buckley (Len) of Ona and Rhonda Hickman (Dwayne) of Ona; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. A special thank you to St. Mary's Intensive Care unit, pastoral care and all his nurses for their compassionate care and caring nature and all people who prayed and brought food for the family. In lieu of flowers, donate to American Diabetes Association or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Hesson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020