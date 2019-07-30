|
SCOTT CALDWELL, 40, of Kenova, passed away Friday in Virgie, Ky. He was born October 19, 1978, to Randall Caldwell and Gwendolyn Baker. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ina Jane Robinson; and one niece, Dakotah Tackett. Besides his parents, he is survived by one sister, Amanda (Shawn) Tackett of Virgie, Ky.; one niece, Gracie Tackett and one nephew, Logan Tackett, both of Virgie, Ky. Scott worked at Chapman Printing Company. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the England Hill Freewill Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky., with Willy May and Justin May officiating. Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, Ky., is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 30, 2019