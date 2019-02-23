







SCOTT WILLIAM VAUGHN, 50, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Ironton native was born July 26, 1968, a son of Gerald William and Jennifer Coburn Vaughn. He is also survived by his wife, Michelle Adams Vaughn, whom he married August 19, 1988. Scott was a 1987 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and a delivery driver for the John W. Clark Oil Company for more than 30 years. He attended the Ashland Vocational and Technical School, where he received his certification in Diesel Mechanics. Scott enjoyed all of God's creation, traveling, helping others, working on the farm and hunting and fishing with his dad. Family was everything to him. Scott was a member of the Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Vaughn; maternal grandparents, Charles and Shirley Coburn; paternal grandparents, Charles and Helen Dickess Vaughn; uncles, Bill, Russ, Carl, Ralph and Joe Coburn, Jack Vaughn and Charles Vaughn; aunts, Nancy Huff and Mary Louise Stewart. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a daughter, Allie (David) Skaggs of Ironton; two grandchildren, Carleigh Scott Sutton and Cooper David Skaggs; a sister, Angela (Jim) Carey of Coal Grove; a brother, Gregg (Georgia) Vaughn of Ironton; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Glen and Barbara Adams of Coal Grove; two sisters-in-law, Sandra (David) Skaggs of Ironton and Kristina (Michael) Dirling of Kitts Hill; nine nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Warner officiating. Burial will follow in the Vaughn-Coburn Family Cemetery and visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary