Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
SETH ADAM JOHNSON


1987 - 2020
SETH ADAM JOHNSON Obituary

SETH ADAM JOHNSON, 32, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born June 17, 1987, in Huntington, W.Va. He worked as a river deckhand with Bellaire Harbor Services and was a graduate of Mountaineer Challenge Academy. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Johnson; his father, Gregory Johnson of Huntington, W.Va., and his mother, Teresa (Bob) Totusek of Nebraska; one stepson, Zander King of Huntington, W.Va.; maternal grandmother, Phyllis "Gmaw" Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, Gregory Jr. (Karen) Johnson of South Point, Ohio, and Stone Jaxson Hatten of Huntington, W.Va.; and one nephew, Porter Wade Johnson of South Point, Ohio. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Audrey Johnson, and maternal grandfather, James Adkins. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020
