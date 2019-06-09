Home

TRACY BRAMMER FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
518 S 6TH ST
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-1142
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
TRACY BRAMMER FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
518 S 6TH ST
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
611 Center Street
Ironton, WV
View Map
SHANE WILLIAM MOORE, 33, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky. The Lawrence County, Ohio, native was born September 12, 1985, and upon his death he was reunited with his parents, the late Fred and Connie Carpenter Moore. Shane was a graduate of the Open Door School in Ironton, Ohio, and was a huge country music fan. He was a member of the St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church in Ironton, Ohio. He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by paternal grandparents, Earl Moore and Loretta Slaughter Moore; maternal grandparents, John and Marietta Eastham Carpenter. He is survived by brother, Steve (Amy) Moore; two sisters, Tonya (Doug) Waller and Cathy (Mark) Moore; nephews, Tyler McAngus, Tanner Moore and Connor Waller; nieces, Katelyn Moore, Allyson McAngus and Alissa McAngus; two uncles, Bobby Moore and Wayne Wise; as well as several special cousins. He is also survived by two very special caregivers, Sharon Jenkins and Lora Clay. Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 611 Center Street, Ironton, with Father Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery and visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton. Pallbearers will be Jim Colegrove, Jay Colegrove, Andy Colegrove, Kevin Glockner, Joe Jenkins, Matt Jenkins and Rick Ferguson. The family requests donations be made to Open Door School Boosters, 421 Lorain Street, Ironton, OH 45638, or St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, 905 South 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
