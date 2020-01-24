The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON BIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON ANN MOORE BIAS


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON ANN MOORE BIAS Obituary

SHARON "SHERRY" ANN MOORE BIAS, 76, of Huntington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. She was born January 4, 1944, in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late John T. and Anna Lou Black Moore. She was recently preceded in death by her children's father, William Edgar Bias Jr., and her brother, John T. Moore III, on January 19, 2020. Sherry was a 1961 graduate of Huntington East High School and became a Registered Nurse working at Cabell Huntington Hospital, eventually becoming the director of the Breast Center in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey and T.J. Hargis and Shelley and Devon Smith, all of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Anne Bias of Brooklyn, NY; five grandchildren, Jordan Bias-Smith, Jayla Smith, Mason Smith, Khloe Hargis and Josiah Hargis; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances Jane Ellen "Janie" Moore Forto and Nick Forto of Richmond, Va.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sharon Moore of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Greg Creasy officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now