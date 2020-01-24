|
SHARON "SHERRY" ANN MOORE BIAS, 76, of Huntington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. She was born January 4, 1944, in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late John T. and Anna Lou Black Moore. She was recently preceded in death by her children's father, William Edgar Bias Jr., and her brother, John T. Moore III, on January 19, 2020. Sherry was a 1961 graduate of Huntington East High School and became a Registered Nurse working at Cabell Huntington Hospital, eventually becoming the director of the Breast Center in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey and T.J. Hargis and Shelley and Devon Smith, all of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Anne Bias of Brooklyn, NY; five grandchildren, Jordan Bias-Smith, Jayla Smith, Mason Smith, Khloe Hargis and Josiah Hargis; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances Jane Ellen "Janie" Moore Forto and Nick Forto of Richmond, Va.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sharon Moore of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Rev. Greg Creasy officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020