SHARON ANN PRINCE BLACK, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home. She was born September 7, 1941, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of Pearl Riley Prince and the late Harry Prince. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Chauncey Black; a son, Timothy Black; one brother, Bobby (Doris) Prince; and three brothers-in-law, Johnny Devore, Tom Dorsey and Jackie Pyles. She is survived by her daughter LeAnn (Dean) Suiter; two sons, Brian (Charlene) Black and Scott (Cheryl) Black; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alma Pyles, Barbara Devore, Marilyn (George) Black and Debbie Dorsey; two brothers, Dwight (Christie) Prince and Leslie (Charlotte) Prince. She was a member of Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended all her life. Funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019