







SHARON GAIL SKEENS MCCLOUD, 67, of Milton, left this world surrounded by her family and entered victoriously into the Kingdom of Glory Friday, March 29, 2019, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 19, 1951, in Omar, W.Va., a daughter of the late Douglas and Carrie Opal Baker Skeens. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, D.J. Brunty; her father and mother-in-law, Preston and Reba McCloud; and her brother-in-law, Tommy Ellis. Sharon was a former employee of Hospice of Huntington and was a charter member and church treasurer of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Milton. Survivors include her husband and partner of 42 years, Ike McCloud; four daughters, Shannon McNeil of Huntington, Christie (Jason) Wright of Milton, Nikki (Charlie) Little of Hamlin, W.Va., and Kelli (Ron) Wallace of Summerville, S.C.; eleven grandchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Brunty, Meghan (Michael) Short, Christian, Brayden and Chloe Dean, Ethan Little, Karighan Wright, Addisyn, Ireland, Kade and Canaan Wallace; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Autumn and Alexis Brunty, Gracyn Henry and Declan Short; a sister and best friend, Diana Ellis of Salt Rock; and a brother, Phillip (Maurine) Skeens of Milton. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends that she loved dearly. She also leaves behind Sassy, her faithful canine companion of 8 years. The family would like to say a special thank you to Jodi Mullins Adams, Tim and Iva Goddard, Pastor Kim Stone and LaDonna Price for their kindness and compassion in her time of need. The family would also like to thank her doctors, Dr. Silbermins and Dr. Coffman. Sharon was our family's foundation, our strength and our constant source of comfort and infinite wisdom. Beautiful, smart, funny, gentle and kind - she had a demeanor that made you feel special. She fiercely protected her family and loved ones and, in every situation, always left us better than when she found us. Our hearts are forever broken. Until we see you again, Mom, we will be loving you. Philippians 1:21 "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." A memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Milton, with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Visitors will be accepted from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 8, Milton, WV 25541. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary