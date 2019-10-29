|
SHARON KAY BRYANT, 66, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1953, at Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Virgil and Louise Miracle. Her husband Jesse Bryant also preceded her in death, along with one brother, Roger Miracle. Survivors include one son, Jason Jackson of Kenova; sisters Barbara Beckley of Prichard, W.Va., and Patty Asbury of Huntington; and a special niece, Makailah Hite. Sharon selflessly donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and research.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019